New Covid restrictions expected for Christmas

Restaurants and Gastropubs in Leitrim will be told to close on Christmas Eve under plans going to cabinet this morning.

The ban on flights from the UK is also being extended until the end of the year.

Senior health officials have warned Ministers Level 5 restrictions will also be needed after Christmas, as the country’s “clearly” in a third wave of the virus.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said there will be a series of staggered dates regarding changes to restrictions, not all on the one date, over the holiday period.

He said the Cabinet sub-committee was briefed last night by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) where they set out the latest details in terms of what is happening with the virus.

Mr Ryan said if he was to highlight any one thing of their analysis, it is that the virus is growing fast and a particular concern is that it is growing fast in all age groups.

The Cabinet looks to set to increase Covid-19 restrictions significantly at its meeting this morning, but reject a recommendation from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to move the country to Level 5.

It is understood a Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 agreed on a series of measures last night, including the closure of all gastro-pubs and restaurants from mid-afternoon on Christmas Eve.

However, the Cabinet sub-committee is believed to have decided that some non-essential retail outlets, and gyms, should be allowed to stay open.

An agreed position has yet to be reached on inter-county travel. One proposal had been to restrict people to travelling within their own county from St Stephen's Day.

On home visits, ministers will consider today if just one other household should be allowed to visit after 26 December; with all household visits being prohibited from 1 January.

Also read: Covid cases in Leitrim revealed