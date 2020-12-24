Bernard Murray Virtual Memorial Walk in Leitrim

We invite you to take part in the Bernard Murray Virtual Memorial Walk on Sunday, December 27.

We invite you to walk, jog or run your own 5K route this year with a private donation to a charity of your choice.

We can still do the annual 5K but safely apart this year.

It will be a great way to burn off that turkey.

Due to Covid restrictions there cannot be a large gathering and a cuppa afterwards but we can still all remember Bernard and support a worthy charity.

Things to remember:

Have fun

Share your pics with us

Please follow government guidelines and stay safe.