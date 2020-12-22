No new cases in Leitrim as Covid rages nationally

Leitrim has thankfully reported no new cases of Covid-19 today, Tuesday, December 22.

We are only county to record no new cases today as the national figures hit 970.

There remains just 9 active cases of Covid in the county over the past fortnight. The incidence rate is the lowest in the country at 28.1.

Donegal recorded 50 new cases today, they have the highest incidence rate in the country at 290.8 and 463 active cases from the past two weeks.

Roscommon reported less than 5 cases today, bring their active case load to 31. Sligo also reported less than 5, they have 72 cases over 14 days.

Longford too reported less than 5 cases, bringing their 14 day total to 57.

Cavan recorded 6 new cases, they have 140 active cases over the past two weeks.

