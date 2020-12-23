Leitrim Guardian 2021 is in the shops now!

The 2021 edition of the unique publication, the Leitrim Guardian, is now available in the shops and online at www.leitrimguardian.ie

Dr Bláithín Gallagher the editor says, “Unfortunately, this year we have not been able to have a launch, however, when things become safer in the coming year the committee certainly plans to mark the occasion.”

Bláithin goes onto say, “Congratulations to our Leitrim Guardian People of the Year 2021, who are representing the kindness and care shown by so many during this pandemic, both at home and abroad.

“Caitriona and Seamus Clarke of NY, represent our diaspora while Andrew McGovern and Peter McHugh represent the home contingent. These people have gone above and beyond in their lives to do good for others and their actions have positively impacted many people.

“Their legacy, the results of their interventions, will continue for generations. We are rightly proud to have their names associated with our county. Ollmhór comhghairdeas libh go léir.”

This is the 53rd issue of the publication started by Founder Michael Fox back in 1968.

The editor is very grateful to all who submitted articles and offers sincere apologies to those who didn't get included this year, but as you will see it is packed from cover to cover with a huge variety of articles. You will find stories of the past, the present and the future.

A look through the table of contents will show you the wide variety of activities in Leitrim.

We have wonderful reflections of life in Leitrim with stories from the snow of '47, to days on the bog, to the Bog Slide at Shass Mountain.

We meet our sporting heroes, see the promise of a future in W8 which brings together tourism and science and discover The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo.

We learn from the historical articles of Dominic Rooney, Gareth Byrne and Margaret Connolly, who walks us along the streets on Manorhamilton from the past to the present.

Congratulations to all the 2021 literary award winners, Joe Dolan who wins the MJ McManus and Leonard Perpetual Trophy for Tourism - A Taste of Leitrim and Sinéad Gilligan who wins the Leitrim Guardian Literary Award for Thursday’s Child, Poetry Prize Winners are Nora McGillen (1st for The Window Box), Helen Pinoff (2nd for Wolf, and Jack Collum (3rd for Lunch time on Summerhill).

Thank you to adjudicator, Fergus Mulligan, of Fergus Mulligan Communications and publishing.ie who has been very generous with his time over the years.

Young Writer Awards are won by Katie O'Reilly of Annaduff (Primary) and Suzanne Gallagher of Pérouse in France (Post Primary). Thank you also to our adjudicator for this competition.

Bláithín wishes to acknowledge and thank this year's sponsors, Leitrim County Council Heritage Office, Gabriel Cronin, Dental Technician and Pádraic Óg Gallagher of Gallagher's Boxty House.

Despite the tough times experienced by these businesses, they still were kind and generous enough to provide badly needed sponsorship. We are very grateful.

Bláithín finishes by saying, “The contents of this publication provide a small window on Leitrim life. They reflect the vitality of our proud pluralist community.

“I hope you enjoy these reflections, the stories and creativity of those who submitted work. It is an honour and a privilege to edit this historic publication.

“Thank you to the hard working committee who keep it going every year, especially to our chair, Tommy Moran, Gerry Fox, Treasurer, Fr John Sexton, Secretary, and to all of our committee members, each one makes a valuable contribution. You will find the list of names of all those involved inside the front cover.

“Thanks to all of you who buy the publication and to those who support us in any way.

“Without your ongoing support, the publication would cease to exist and we would lose a unique part of our Leitrim heritage. Put a unique piece of Leitrim in the Christmas Stocking this year.”