HSE announces next phase in the development of North Sligo Primary Care Centre

Dermot Monaghan, Head of Primary Care for Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 is delighted to announce the granting of approval for a new primary care centre at Grange and the awarding of the contract for the construction of the new Primary care Centre to McKelvey Construction, Castlederg Co. Tyrone.

He added "I wish to welcome this development in the construction of Grange Primary Care Centre. This Primary Care Centre will enhance the range of health services provided to the people of North Sligo and the surrounding region".

Wejchert Architects have designed the building on behalf of HSE Estates North West. The building comprises 1500 m2 of accommodation providing space for GP surgery, Public health Nursing, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy. The Primary Care Centre will also allow for other Health and Social Care Professionals to provide services including Speech and Language Therapy Services, Dietetics and Counselling Services.

The construction contract is due to start in January 2021 with a completion date of Quarter 1 2022. The construction value is €3.5m.

Dr Niall Hever, Grange Family Practice commented "I am delighted with the approval for a new Primary Care Centre in Grange, and we look forward to continuing our care of the local community from the new premises as part of a multidisciplinary team whose input will improve the care available to patients"