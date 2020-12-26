CANCELLED: Carrigallen Macra Tractor Run has been called off

Carrigallen Macra's popular Annual Charity Vehicle Run has been CANCELLED. The event was due to be held tomorrow, Sunday, December 27.

This decision to cancel has been made as a result of the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government, which sees the country go back to a Level 5 scenario from midnight on December 26.

In a post on their Facebook page the organisers said: "We understand the disappointment this will cause for many who would have been looking forward to this event but with rising numbers of covid cases, we must comply with the government's updates in order to keep our members and you the public safe and healthy.

We would like to thank you all for your ongoing support for Carrigallen Macra through these very difficult times