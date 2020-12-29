New fire station for Manorhamilton and one new appliance allocated to Leitrim

Manorhamilton is to get a new €1 million fire station which is expected to be constructed in the first part of 2021.

The announcement was made by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, today (Tuesday) as part of the new €61 million Fire Service Capital Programme.

The programme will see 6 new fire stations built, continued support for the construction of a further 12 new fire stations, 9 fire station refurbishments and 35 new fire engines allocated nationally.

Leitrim County Council has been allocated one additional fire appliance as have neighbouring Counties Roscommon, Sligo, Longford, Cavan and Donegal.

“This year of all year’s we are all truly grateful for the work of those on the frontline and in our emergency services. I’d like to thank the staff and crew of all our fire services across the country for their work this year and every year,” Minister O'Brien said.