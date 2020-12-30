The Landmark Hotel's unique fundraiser for sick Leitrim boy Riaghán

There are many things that 2020 will be remembered for and most of them we will want to forget. 2020 with all its restrictions, divided families and communities, yet in other ways, it brought us all together.

The virus knows no county boarders, knows no wealth nor privilege and as a result there has been a real feeling that we are in this together. This coming together is all around us; in Shop Local campaigns - #BeLocal, in the Carrick-on -Shannon TY student’s Christmas Chocolate Bar campaign, in all the cars coming into our towns as we support our local business communities.

This coming together is also visible as neighbours window visit and call the elderly and more vulnerable neighbours to check in on them. It’s visible for the remote workers where working in the family environment with children and life going on in the back ground became acceptable and not unprofessional. And it is visible in the support for our charities and families who need a little extra – be it financial or emotional support.

This Christmas The Landmark Hotel is very aware of needs within our own local community. As before they have chosen a worthy cause for our Landmark Hotel Christmas Appeal.

Christmas is the celebration of a baby, it is a time that is really all about the little ones. And this year our appeal is in support of a very special little person and his family.

A little boy within our Leitrim community and his family need our support right now. 4-year-old boy Riaghán Mc Cluskey from Tullaghan, living in Kinlough has been recently diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD). This is a life changing diagnosis for this little boy and for his family.



Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) is a rare inherited disorder affecting mainly the 'white matter' of the brain, causing a progressive loss of physical and, later, mental skills. Riaghán will require 24-hour care as the disease progresses.

He also will need a wheelchair and a wheel-chair friendly car and his family will need to change accommodation as the house they are in isn't suitable. He needs regular physio and will have regular trips to Dublin namely Temple Street.

The Landmark’s pastry team has built a beautiful festive Gingerbread House display, beside which they have a donation box and welcome any donation big or small that you can make in support of little Riaghán.

If you can’t make it down to donate, Riaghán’s family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page where you can also donate, here’s the link https://gf.me/u/y9xs77. We encourage you to give what you can in support of one of our own.

