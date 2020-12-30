Breaking news: What the new Level 5 measures mean for Leitrim

The Taoiseach has announced strict Level 5 restrictions are being enforced.

From this evening no visitors are allowed in homes unless providing care for elderly or children or within a bubble.

There will be no social or family gatherings, only 6 guests at wedding, with ten mourners allowed at funerals.

People are being told to stay at home unless for essential travel.

People are to stay within 5kms, unless for essential or work purposes.

All non essential retail is to close.

Schools are safe but re-opening is being delayed to January 11.

The Taoiseach has said that these actions are saving lives, we will rebuild the economy and come to terms with this crisis while also placing emphasis on the hope the vaccine is bringing.

He added that right now this is what we must do, stay and home and eliminate contact.

More to follow as full details are revealed.