Woman knocked down by car in Carrick-on-Shannon

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating an incident close to the Shannon roundabout on the Dublin road out of the county town on December 28.



A local female was hit by a vehicle just a few meters from the Shannon roundabout at 6.45pm on Monday, December 28. She was injured and was taken to Sligo University Hospital by ambulance.



No one has been arrested and Gardai would like to speak to anyone who travelled the road around that time and who might have dash cam footage to help with the investigation.

Call Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai on (071) 965 0510.

