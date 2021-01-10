County breakdown: 20 new Covid cases in Leitrim tonight

Leitrim has 20 new covid-19 cases confirmed tonight. There are now 226 active cases in the county over the past 14 days. Leitrim has the third lowest incident level in the country at 705.3.

Roscommon recorded 16 new cases today, bringing their active case load to 468.

43 new cases were noted in Longford, they now have 369 active cases over the fortnight.

Sligo has confirmed 43 new cases today, they have 742 active cases.

196 cases were recorded in Donegal today, they are dealing with 2,243 cases over 14 days.

Cavan have 89 new cases tonight, they now have the fifth highest incident rate in the country at 1483.4. There are 1130 active cases in Co Cavan over the past fortnight.

Also read: Covid update: 8 deaths and 6,888 further cases confirmed