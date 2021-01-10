Woman stabbed multiple times in Fermanagh

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the early hours of Sunday morning in Co Fermanagh.

The PSNI has also confirmed that a 22-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at Railway Park on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the PSNI commented: "Detectives are investigating an incident at a house at Railway Park in Maguiresbridge on Sunday, January 10, which has left a woman aged in her 20s with a number of stab wounds.

"The woman is currently receiving treatment in hospital for her injuries.

"The incident was reported to police at around 5.40am on Sunday morning and efforts are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A woman aged 22 has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries. The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time."

