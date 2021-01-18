€154,000 in funding announced for Leitrim walkways

Leitrim walkway projects are set to share in €154,430 funding announced this morning by the Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys.

Local projects set to receive funding include new The Lough Rinn Trail which will receive €19,000; €20,000 for the maintenance and enhancing of the Glenfarne Woods Trail and a further €19,850 for the installation of safety railings and signals on the Glenfarne Demonstration Trail; €18,000 for the repair and re-installation of handrails at Glencar Waterfall; €19,800 for a 950m extension and new road opening for the Keeldra Lake walk; €19,980 for the extension of the Castlecara Footway; €18,000 for the replacement of fencing at the Corry Strand Amenity and €19,800 for marketing of the Leave No Trace material.

Welcoming the funding, local TD and Minister, Frank Feighan said that “the funding will ensure that our amazing walkways and trails in this Constituency will continue to be maintained to very good condition, they will be improved and expanded and that they will continue to be advertised to an national and international audience.

“As Minister with responsibility for the Healthy Ireland framework I am delighted to see continual investment into walking and cycling infrastructure across the country. Walking is simple, free and one of the easiest ways to get more active, lose weight and become healthier and these walkways are vital to help people in rural areas to stay fit and keep well. Sometimes overlooked as a form of exercise, walking briskly can help you build stamina, burn excess calories and make your heart healthier

“Investment in recreational facilities has also proven to be very effect in boosting local economies in Leitrim and assisting in the creation and retention of employment in the hospitality, tourism and services sectors in our counties. This €350,000 investment announced today will help these industries to recover once the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided.

“I want to thank the staff of Leitrim County Council and the staff of the Leitrim Development Company for their hard work and efforts on these applications on behalf of the people of Leitrim, as without their hard work and dedication these walkways would not be as successful,” Minister Feighan concluded.