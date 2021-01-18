Leitrim sees increase in numbers seeking Pandemic Unemployment Payment

An extra 336 people are seeking the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Leitrim according to new figures released today.

As of payments to be made on January 19 2,668 are on the PUP scheme compared to 2,332 on January 12.

Similarly in Co Longford there are now 3,208 compared to 2,711.

In Roscommon 4,775 this week compared to 4,000 last week.

In Sligo 5,471 up from 4,857; Cavan saw a significant rise to 6,448 from 5,406 while in Donegal there were 15,767 compared to last week's figure of 13,877.

This week, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €138.07 million to 459,921 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an increase of 61,715 (over 15%) on the 398,206 people paid last week.

These figures are in addition to the 189,860 people who were on the Live Register at the end of December.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their post office tomorrow, Tuesday, 19th January.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (110,351). This is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (73,382) and Construction (56,217).

The sector that has seen the largest increase this week is Construction with 56,217 people receiving a PUP payment tomorrow. This has increased from 32,152 recipients last week which is attributed to the Level 5 restrictions imposed on the sector on the evening of Friday, 9th January.

The Wholesale and Retail sector has seen the number of PUP recipients increase from 65,300 last week to 73,382 this week. This is followed by the Manufacturing sector, which has increased by 6,156 to 25,614 recipients in the last week.

In the past week, some 5,042 people closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment stating that they are returning to work.

MyWelfare.ie – New PPSN application service

The easiest and quickest way to apply for many social welfare payments, including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Enhanced Illness Benefit, is online at www.MyWelfare.ie. This is a platform which is safe, secure and accessible anytime, anywhere and on all devices. People have the option of applying for Maternity Benefit, Paternity Benefit, Child Benefit, PRSI refunds and Jobseeker’s payments as well as requesting a statement or a record of social insurance contributions from the Department.

A new application service to apply for a PPS number is now available at www.MyWelfare.ie for people living in Ireland who are at least 18 years of age and need a PPS Number to avail of social welfare benefits, public services and information in Ireland. To apply for a PPS Number online, a person will need to have a basic MyGovID account.

In the interests of the public health advice and observing social distancing people are asked, if possible, not to attend their local Intreo Centre. Instead, they should avail of the online services available through www.MyWelfare.ie.