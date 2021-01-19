Bikes repaired by inmates at Loughan House arrive in Africa

275 bicycles repaired by Irish prisoners at Loughan House Open Centre have arrived in Gambia.

The bikes have been donated to students struggling to travel long distances to school in Africa.

Exceutive Director of CADO Frances Mendy thanked Rotary Ireland, who co-ordinate the work on the bikes with inmates at Shelton Abbey and Loughna House open centres. He said: “This initiative has already provided 1,440 bicyles to Gambian students across the country.

“With this resource, students can thrive in their education and also contribute to other important causes like reducing waste and saving the environment.”

For the past five years Rotary Ireland have been collecting unwanted bikes from households around Ireland and sending them to Loughan House and Shelton Abbey Open Centre for repair before shipping them to school children in Gambia to help them get to education.

Loughan House offer a number of activities that will help to rehabilitate prisoners and provide them with skills that will be useful when they are reintroduced to society, this project provided them with the expertise to become bicycle mechanic and to even gain a City and Guilds Qualification.

