Eddie McCartin is the first nursing home person in Leitrim to get Covid vaccine

88-year-old, Eddie McCartin from Drumgownagh, Co. Leitrim became the first person in residential services for Older People in Leitrim, Community Heatlhcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) to be vaccinated against COVID-19 today.

Eddie's vaccine was the first Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be administered by vaccinators at Arus Carolan Nursing Unit

Eddie said,“I’m delighted to receive the vaccine today and feel very privileged to be the first person in Leitrim Older Persons Residential Services to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine is a great source of relief and hope, not just for me, but for people all over the country. I’m so grateful to all the staff in Arus Carolan for looking after us so well and keeping us safe from this awful virus”

Eddie was given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine. Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. Residents and Staff will each need return for their second dose, to be fully protected.

Collette Kelly, Staff Nurse was the first 'staff' member to be vaccinated at Arus Carolan Nursing Unit said This is an important day in our fight against Covid-19. I am happy to be receiving this vaccine and wish to encourage all those who are invited to get the vaccine to take it”.

John Hayes, Chief Officer of CHO 1 said: “This is a good day for the residents and staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Unit and we are delighted to be rolling out the vaccine for our community. I would particularly like to thank all of the healthcare workers in CHO 1 who worked tirelessly to make this possible. I would also like to thank healthcare staff who have worked so hard at the frontline over the past year to protect our community from Covid-19 and support those who were impacted by this deadly virus. While today does offer us hope, it is important that we continue to adhere with the public health guidelines to keep safe while the vaccine is being rolled out over the coming weeks and months. It is important to remember that by wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distancing and practising good hand hygiene, you’re supporting frontline workers to maintain essential health services for the people of CHO 1”.

Lorraine Cassells, Clinical Nurse Manager III at Arus Carolan was delighted with the uptake and how smoothly things went today. She said “This is a great day for Eddie McCartin and his family and all our residents and staff.

"Since March 1st 2020 our residents and their families and staff have been living in fear and preparing for all the worst case scenarios that Covid 19 could bring to our door, they have been separated from their loved ones for almost a year and they have paid a heavy price, Now as we vaccinate today, we start to build the wall of protection for our residents and staff and we look forward to 2021”.

Worldwide, vaccines save at least 2-3 million lives each year – and protect many more from crippling and lifelong illnesses. Only COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, having met stringent safety and effectiveness standards, will be used in Ireland. All COVID-19 vaccines will be carefully monitored over time and updated safety data and information will be published and shared by the HSE, on our website and in our printed information materials.

Everyone can find factual, up-to-date information, based on scientific evidence on:

www.hse.ie/covid19vaccine

www.gov.ie/covid19vaccine

www.hpra.ie

www.who.int