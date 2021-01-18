Leitrim records another rise in Covid-19 cases but decrease in fortnightly figures

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on January 17.

The county has recorded 176 cases in the last 14 days from January 5 up to midnight on January 17.

This equates to a 549.2 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 52 new cases with an incidence rate of 1413.8 and 1077 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 34 new cases, an incidence rate of 1317.8 and 2187 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 15 new cases, an incidence rate of 901.7 and 582 cases.

In Sligo there are 14 new cases, an incidence rate of 814.8 and 534 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 10 new cases recorded today giving it a 680.2 incidence rate and a total of 278 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 470 while the 5-day moving average is 3,149.