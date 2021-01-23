Leitrim footpaths will not be gritted unless heavy snow

The possibility of gritting footpaths in Leitrim will only occur if there are heavy and long periods of snowfall.



Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire asked this month that the “issue of safety in walking from outlying residential areas of our towns be reassessed immediately and that salting is conducted on pathways as well as roads as soon as possible.” She said the advice to everyone during lockdown is to get out for walks, but this can be difficult for elderly people if the footpaths are slippy.



Council engineer Darragh O’Boyle said “If there are long periods of heavy snowfall, we can reassess the situation where all resources will be assigned to dealing with this weather event.”

