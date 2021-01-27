Gardai appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility

Following a query from the Leitrim Observer today, the Garda Press Office has responded by calling on all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations.

This follows a breach of such guidelines and restrictions at a Traveller funeral in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon which local people say was attended by hundreds of mourners.

The statement from the Press Office said:

Gardaí put in place a policing plan for a funeral that took place in Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on 27th January 2020.

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 are currently in force.

Regulation 8(2) provides restrictions on funerals. Regulation 8(2) is not a penal regulation.

In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings in open spaces and social distancing are public health guidelines and are not penal regulations.

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.