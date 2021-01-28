Leitrim TD apologies after saying Ireland should buy vaccines from the Ku Klux Klan

Sligo- Leitrim Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has apologised for saying Ireland should buy Covid-19 vaccines from the Ku Klux Klan.

Mr MacSharry's comments came during a parliamentary party meeting last night, according to breakingnews.ie

The Sligo-Leitrim TD said he was calling for the country to get vaccines from any source necessary when he made the remarks.

"I used an appalling analogy which, as soon as I had the opportunity to speak at the meeting, I withdrew and apologised.

"I very much regret that, but the essence of the point was to absolutely prioritise our ability to secure vaccines as quickly as possible so we can put the restrictions that the entire country is living with at the moment to an end."

Mr MacSharry's comments follow disputes between the European Union and drugmakers regarding the provision of vaccines due to manufacturing delays.

The EU had criticised AstraZeneca after the company confirmed they would not be able to meet the committed number of doses for EU member states.

The issue means Ireland is expected to receive half of the 600,000 doses due by the end of March.