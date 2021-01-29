Man seen 'rooting around' in car given two months in prison

A Dublin man who travelled to Ballinamore to meet his brother, but became intoxicated on the way, and then interfered with a vehicle in the town was sentenced to two months in prison.

Daryl Cassells, aged 24 from Isaac's Hostel, Frenchman's Lane, Dublin 1, appeared in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on a plea of guilty to interfering with a mechanically propelled vehicle, property of Cornellius Verbeek, at High St, Ballinamore on December 17, 2020.

Sgt Gallagher outlined the facts to the court. He said that at 8.45pm on that date Gardai were alerted to a young man trying to open doors of houses and get into parked cars. He was seen “rooting around” in one private car.

The court heard the defendant has previous convictions for failing to appear in court and theft which has resulted in prison sentences of seven and six months respectively.

He is currently on remand since before Christmas for cases yet to come before Blanchardstown District Court.

Martin Burke, solicitor, explained the defendant had gone to Ballinamore before Christmas to meet his brother. However, he became intoxicated on the way and became disoriented and in effect didn't know where he was.

He said Mr Cassells broke into the car seeking a place to sleep. He said Mr Cassells has a lot of previous but he was “in a desperate state” at the time and it was an act of necessity in his own mind.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant went to Ballinamore to meet his brother but couldn't describe where his brother lived.

He said the defendant misled the court and offered no explanation.

He said the defendant's trip was “rather unusual in the circumstances” and noted he was currently on remand for other more serious offences.

Judge Kilrane convicted and sentenced him to two months in prison.