Do you want to spend the rest of your life in jail? Judge asks man

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked a man, currently on remand, and who pleaded guilty to three more offences, if he intended to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Appearing before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Tuesday, January 19, was Damian Sherlock, 2 Hartley Cross, Lavender Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

He pleaded guilty to burglary from a shed at the rear of the property at 8 Cappagh, Mohill on June 22, 2020 and the theft of 8 cans of alcohol value €16, property of Fintan Greenan, and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Paul's shop, Main St, Mohill, on the same date.

Mr Sherlock, also with an address at Main St, Kilkelly, Co Mayo further pleaded guilty to stealing approximately €200 cash from a church collection box, property of Fr James McDonagh, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Station Road, Ballymote, Co Sligo on June 29, 2020.

The court heard the defendant and another person went into Paul's shop on June 22 last and when confronted about the theft Mr Sherlock told the shopkeeper he would stab him and burn him out if he called the Gardai.

On the same date he was seen leaving the back of the property at 8 Cappagh with a rucksack. He was tackled by the householder and dropped the bag and jumped a wall and disappeared. The victim knew the defendant and identified him.

Mr Sherlock apologised for everything in court and to the person in Paul's shop who he threatened.

Judge Kilrane asked him if he intended to spend the rest of his life in jail. He said that would have to be contemplated because the question of rehabilitation didn't appear to be working at all.

He said the defendant “has spent a lot of time in jail and comes out and re-offends in a very nasty way.”

Judge Kilrane said the threats made to the shop owner were extremely aggravating and he had to take them very seriously. He remarked that people are trading in very difficult circumstances at the moment.

Sgt Gallagher outlined a string of previous convictions from Limerick, Newcastlewest, Ennis and Carrick-on-Shannon courts.

Solicitor, John Anderson, said Mr Sherlock is 29-years-old and has been in and out of custody since he was 14.

He accepted his client has a poor history but said he and his partner are expecting their first child.

He said Mr Sherlock was under the influence of illegal substances and alcohol at the time and was out of his mind.

Judge Kilrane convicted and sentenced him to two months on each of the charges, to run concurrently.