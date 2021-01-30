Man sent forward for trial

A man who allegedly threatened to kill another man with a knife was sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court on February 16 next.

Dylan Sherlock, 2 Hartley Cross, Lavender Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim appeared before Judge Kevin Kilrane at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Tuesday, January 19.

He is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Joseph McDonagh, producing a Kaku utility knife in the course of a fight, and with making stabbing motions with the knife at Joseph McDonagh on October 28, 2020 at Jimmy's Superstore, Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon.