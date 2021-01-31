New Inspector welcomed to Carrick-on-Shannon

Inspector Emmett Treacy was welcomed to Carrick- on-Shannon District Court last Tuesday, January 19. Insp Treacy comes to Leitrim from the Westmeath Division.

Sgt Michael Gallagher introduced him to the court and Judge Kevin Kilrane welcomed him to the Leitrim District and to Carrick-on-Shannon.

He told Insp Treacy he will find a welcoming bar of solicitors, a first class courts staff, and all the help and respect he deserves.

Martina Carlos, on behalf of the Courts Service, and Peter Collins, on behalf of the local practitioners, also welcomed Insp Treacy to the area.

Insp Treacy thanked everyone for their kind words and said he is looking forward to serving the Carrick- on-Shannon community and assisting the court.