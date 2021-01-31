Man arrested after going to garda station to report argument with his partner

A man who called to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station with his partner on St Stephen's Day to report an argument they were having was arrested for public order offences in the station.

Lukasz Koziol, Attyrory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty at the local court to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and being intoxicated in public on December 26, 2020 at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sgt O'Reilly was on duty at 9.40pm when the defendant and his partner called into the station.

Mr Koziol was very intoxicated and made threats to the Gardai telling them to f*** off.

Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted and fined him €100 for being intoxicated in public and convicted and took into consideration the other public order charge.