Accelerated away from gardai before crashing into the Shannon

A young man who accelerated away from the Gardai and ended up crashing his van into the River Shannon had to be rescued from the water, Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard last week.

Oisin Bancroft, Aughrim, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on December 18, 2018 at Knockmacrory, Rooskey, Co Leitrim.

Sgt Michael Gallagher said that on that date Gardai were on patrol in the Dromod area at about 2.10pm when they saw a Ford Fiesta van on the back road from Tooman to Rooskey. The driver attempted to shield his face as he passed them.

They pursued the van which accelerated away from them and drove through a dangerous crossroads without stopping and ended up crossing a T-junction onto the old N4 at Knockmacrory, Rooskey, going across the road, smashing through a fence and ending up in the River Shannon.

Mr Bancroft and others had to be rescued from the water by the Gardai and other services.

His solicitor, John Anderson, told the court that Mr Bancroft had previously appeared in court and Judge Kilrane had indicated at the time that he would reduce the charge to careless driving and leave him with his licence if he completed a Pro Social road safety course which re-educates and rehabilitates participants in relation to their driving behaviour.

Judge Kilrane asked the defendant why he drove like that on the day.

He said he was an idiot, he was naive and made a terrible mistake and regretted it.

He said he only had the vehicle five days and “everything was not in order” and he was afraid.

Judge Kilrane said he is particularly familiar with the road in question and said there is a particular dangerous crossroads with a completely obstructed view.

“It's highly dangerous to cross that without stopping, it's dangerous in the extreme,” he said.

He said the defendant then drove straight across the road in Rooskey, jumped the pavement and went into the River Shannon.

Judge Kilrane said it was extraordinary no one was killed in the accident or drowned in the river which is very deep at that point.

He said Mr Bancroft was 22-years-old at the time. “One would imagine he would have more sense at that stage,” he remarked.

Judge Kilrane noted Mr Bancroft had completed the Pro Social course, scoring 36 out of 40 points, the highest score Judge Kilrane had seen.

He told Mr Bancroft to be back in court one week later (Tuesday, January 26) with €500 and he would not be disqualified.

When the case came back before the court, the Judge was informed the money was in court but the case was further adjourned to February 16 next to link with another matter.