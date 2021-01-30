Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, January 30, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Matt Clinton, Sligo Town / Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Matt Clinton, Knocknarea Villas, Sligo and formerly Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, on Saturday, 29th January, 2021, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Brother of the late Sean and the late Bridget (Clancy). Beloved husband of Breege and loving dad of Siobhán and Majella. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (O’Hara), sons-in-law Kevin and Ian, grandchildren Matthew, Hugh, John, Kate, Daniel, Niall, Sarah and Anna, nephew, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing privately at his home. Removal on Monday to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral. Burial afterwards in Creevelea New Cemetery, Dromahair.

Annette Gilheany, Clogher, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Annette Gilheaney (née Rudden), suddenly at Cavan General Hospital on Wednesday night, January 27, 2021. She leaves behind, heartbroken, her husband Damien, two sons Ciaran and Stephen, brothers PJ and Thias along with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, her Forever Family, and her many friends.

Annette's cortège will travel to her home on Saturday, 30th January via: Stradone (R165 - 11.45am approx.), Laragh Church & The Cross; Staghall Church (12.30pm approx.) Bawnboy, Devine's Cross (1pm approx.), Corlough Church and Corraleehan Cross. Removal from her home this Sunday afternoon arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan for private Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Felix Dolan, Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Felix Dolan, Golagh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sister Rose (Birmingham), nieces, nephews, relations, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 30th January at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, with cremation in Lakeland Crematorium Cavan at 1.30pm. In compliance with current Covid 19 guidelines, Felix's funeral Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. Felix's funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://tinyurl.com/ycxpvmka

Brian Finlay, Leitrim Village, Co Leitrim

Brian Finlay, Drumgeaglom, Leitrim Village, Co Leitrim, Thursday 28th January 2021, peacefully, in the kind and tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his father, George, mother, Josephine and sister, Joan. Beloved husband of Kathleen (née Lyttle) and dear father to Donna and Melanie. Sadly missed by his sisters, Anne and Geraldine, sons-in-law Marc and Keith, brothers-in-law, Danny, Ted and Adonis, grandchildren, Sean and Bryony, great grandchildren, Aria, Bella and Lettie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. The funeral cortége will leave the family home on Saturday, 30th January at 1.45pm for cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

PJ McLoughlin, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of PJ McLoughlin, Bohey, Dromahair, Co Leitrim peacefully at North West Hospice. Sadly missed by his sisters Carmel Feehily (Newtownmanor) and Mary Sheerin (Enniskillen), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, PJ’s Funeral Mass will be private to family. The Mass can be viewed on Churchtv.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Rowland Ainge, Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

Rowland Ainge, Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Cleveleys, Blackpool, England, on January 28th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his wife Sara. Rowland will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Kirsty, sons Lincoln (U.K.) and Jim Tyson (Guernsey), Kirsty’s partner Phillip, grandsons Sam and Callum, Brother Tom (Blackpool), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday, February 1st, to The Church of Ireland, Green Street, Boyle, for Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Graveyard. Funeral Service will be live-streamed through Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Director’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

May they all Rest in Peace