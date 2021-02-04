Need a new series to binge? Here's the list of everything new arriving on Netflix this month

Netflix has released the details of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the streaming platform across the month of February.

The streaming giant announced their film slate for the year ahead earlier this month with the company promising at least one new movie each week across 2021.

The new additions will be a welcomed distraction for the thousands of Irish subscribers battling boredom during yet another Covid-19 lockdown. There's something for all the family - or whoever else uses your password.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across the month of February below:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV

Firefly Lane 03/02/2021

Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends through 30 years of ups and downs. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke and based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane premieres February 3 on Netflix.

Hache: Season 2 05/02/2021

One year later, Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans.

Invisible City 05/02/2021

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

Capitani 11/02/2021

Detective Luc Capitani investigates the mysterious death of a teenager after her body is found in the forest near a village in northern Luxembourg.

The Crew 15/02/2021

The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team. Starring Kevin James.

Behind Her Eyes 17/02/2021

Based on the best-selling book by Sarah Pinborough and written by Steve Lightfoot. Since her husband walked out, Louise (Simona Brown) has made her son her world, supporting them both with her part-time job in a psychiatrist’s office. Her world is thrown off kilter when she begins an affair with her new boss David (Tom Bateman) and matters take an even stranger turn when she’s drawn into an unlikely friendship with his wife Adele (Eve Hewson).

What starts as an unconventional love triangle soon becomes a dark, psychological tale of suspense and twisted revelations, as Louise finds herself caught in a dangerous web of secrets where nothing and no-one is what they seem.

Hello, Me! 17/02/2021

Miserable and unsuccessful, a woman thinks she's lost all her spark — until one day, her spunky younger self appears in front of her demanding change.

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 17/02/2021

Steve sets his sights on game such as mule deer, duck, wild turkey, bear and moose in travels that take him to hunting hot spots across the US.

Sisyphus (Coming soon)

An unfathomable incident introduces a genius engineer to dangerous secrets of the world — and to a woman from the future who's come looking for him.

Tribes of Europa 19/02/2021

In 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless microstates fighting for dominance.

Vincenzo (Coming soon)

A man caught in the middle of an Italian mafia war flees his adopted home for his South Korean birthplace where he finds more than one reason to stay.

Buried by the Bernards 12/02/2021

In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dra-medy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times.

In this line of work, the Bernards can't neglect supporting each other and have their own special recipe for preserving their relationships - it's one part understanding, a pinch of sarcasm, and a heaping spoonful of blatant honesty. This unorthodox funeral home is only outmatched by the unconventional Bernard family themselves.

Ginny & Georgia 24/02/2021

After years on the run, a mother and her teen girl seek a normal life in New England, but the mother’s past threatens their new way of life.

Canine Intervention 24/02/2021

A renowned dog trainer uses his unique methods and techniques to fix obedience and behaviour issues in a variety of dogs.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

Black Beach 03/02/2021

A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper

All My Friends Are Dead 03/02/2021

A group of friends at a New Year’s Eve party go through a whirlwind of events that exposes secrets, breaks hearts — and leads to a shocking outcome.

The Girl on the Train 26/02/2021

A bright city, a dull morning and a curious girl on the train. When a voyeuristic divorcee fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, she soon gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds revealing truths about her own life. Get on board a thrilling experience with Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

The Last Paradiso 05/02/2021

In 1950s Italy, a passionate free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life till a forbidden affair threatens everything. Based on real events.

Little Big Women 05/02/2021

A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence.

Malcolm & Marie 05/02/2021

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Space Sweepers 05/02/2021

Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity 05/02/2021

When a demonic serpent reawakens, the Yin-Yang Masters must solve a murder mystery and protect their realms from a dark conspiracy at the royal court.

News of the World 10/02/2021

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.

In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman 10/02/2021

In Paris, two dysfunctional dealers use family ties to try to boost their small drug business in this crass comedy based on the webseries.

Layla Majnun 11/02/2021

While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work — but her arranged marriage stands in the way.

Red Dot 11/02/2021

On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter.

Squared Love 11/02/2021

A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever 12/02/2021

It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter?

Classmates Minus 20/02/2021

The plight of middle-aged men is told through the individual yet intertwined stories of four high school classmates dealing with personal struggles.

Geez & Ann 25/02/2021

A sensitive and independent girl falls for a mysterious dream boy and yearns for the one thing everyone wants in a relationship — commitment and love.

Crazy About Her 26/02/2021

After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric center where she resides.

Caught by a Wave 26/02/2021

A summer fling born under the Sicilian sun quickly develops into a heart breaking love story that forces a boy and girl to grow up too quickly.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 02/02/2021

Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favourite comedians to Netflix members around the world with a second season of the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series They Ready.

Each comedian, all of whom were again personally chosen by Haddish, will perform a 15-20 minute set. The second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready features a bold new collection of hilarious stand-up comedians showcasing their raw humour. This season features: Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers).

Hate by Dani Rovira 12/02/2021

From the Soho Theater in Málaga, actor Dani Rovira presents his most honest, unfiltered and preposterous vision of today's human being.

Brian Regan: On The Rocks 23/02/2021

Comedian Brian Regan is trying to understand absurdities around him. In his second Netflix comedy special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, the legendary comedian confronts his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realization that he has O.C.D.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Strip Down, Rise Up 05/02/2021

In an effort to reclaim their bodies and lives, a group of women explore the intersections of movement and meaning in a powerful pole dancing program.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel 10/02/2021

From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers.

In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

Pelé 23/02/2021

This documentary tells the story of world-renowned footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he has since attained.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Kid Cosmic 02/02/2021

In this animated series from the creator of "The Powerpuff Girls," an odd, imaginative boy acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

Mighty Express: Season 2 02/02/2021

The mega missions continue for the Mighty Express trains — from hauling giant dinosaur bones and a baby octopus to tracking down a hidden treasure!

Xico's Journey 12/02/2021

A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico.

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie 16/02/2021

When a protective fence enclosing a South African animal sanctuary unexpectedly loses power, Bear Grylls gets called in to help. An interactive special.

Bigfoot Family 26/02/2021

Bigfoot’s now a big deal. So when he goes missing, his shy but tech-savvy teen son must take on an evil CEO to save his family and a wildlife preserve.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan 18/02/2021

A popular manga creator becomes enmeshed in paranormal events while conducting research: Stand User Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes bankrupt and more.

High-Rise Invasion 25/02/2021

A teen girl is teleported to a high-rise rooftop where she must choose between four dangerous options in a battle for her survival.

Film highlights in February

Along Came Polly (2004)

American Graffiti (1973)

Detroit (2017)

Hostel (2005)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Magic Mike (2012)

Malcolm & Marie (2021) (Zendaya! John David Washington!)

Mean Girls (2004)

News of the World (2020) (Hanks!)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Pelé (2021)

Red Dot (2021)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

The Meg (2018)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021)

Us (2019)