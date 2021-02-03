Golden Globes nomination for Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers

It looks like another glittering awards season is on the way for Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon as the studio's recent movie Wolfwalkers is nominated for a Golden Globe award.

The nominations were announced this afternoon (Wednesday).

Wolfwalkers is nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category, alongside: “The Croods: A New Age” (Universal Pictures), “Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures), “Over the Moon” (Netflix) and “Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures).

The 78th Golden Globe awards will take place on February 28.

The animated movie tells the tale of a young apprentice hunter and her father who journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, the film is hotly tipped for an Oscar this year, and has already been nominated for Best Original Score at the Hollywood Music in Media awards.