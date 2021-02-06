Music Generation Leitrim's Youth Trad Orchestra video an internet sensation

Following on from a successful term of online rehearsals Music Generation Leitrim’s Youth Trad Orchestra and it’s directors joined forces to record a video which has become an internet sensation with 24,000 views in just one week.

The piece which is called 'Cate’s Waltz', was written by one of the Youth Trad Orchestra’s directors Lorraine Sweeney and arranged by Michael Rooney.

Lorraine wrote the piece as a tribute to her niece Cate who suddenly passed away earlier this year.

It’s melody was inspired by Cate’s life journey which had been so bright to that point.

Lorraine says “I feel privileged that these fantastic young teenagers along with Michael Rooney, John Carty and Aidan Shannon have brought this piece to life and that we’ve all been afforded the opportunity to hear Cate’s Waltz played so beautifully”.

There is great excitement among all the members of the Youth Trad Orchestra and the wider community at how well the video has been received both in Ireland and further afield.

Music Generation Leitrim is currently recruiting new members.

If you are a traditional Irish musician aged between 13 - 17 years and would like to get involved contact theresemccartin@msletb.ie or log onto www.musicgeneration

leitrim.com

Music Generation Leitrim is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s National Performance Music Education programme. Initiated by Music Network, it is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds and The Department of Education and Skills.

In Leitrim the lead partner is Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board supported by Leitrim County Council.