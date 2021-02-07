Storm Darcy Status Red weather alert declared by Met Éireann storm forecasting partner

Met Éireann's official storm weather forecasting partner has declared a Status Red warning for Storm Darcy which is caused by a bitterly cold front pushing east from Russia towards Ireland.

Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) work together to name and forecast winter storms likely to hit the three countries

There have been just three storms this winter and the Dutch service has named the fourth on Friday. It issued a Status Red alert on Saturday.

"On Sunday, code red (weather alert) is in effect for snow in combination with a lot of wind and light to moderate frost," said its forecast.

Storm Darcy will also bring gale-force winds which will cause snowdrifts.

The conditions that have caused Storm Darcy are explained by Met Éireann's other partner, the Met Office in the UK. They have warned of snow in the southeast of England.

The Met Office explained what is causing the storm which will raise the risk of snow in the week ahead in Ireland.

"Cold air emanating from Russia and Eastern Europe will move across the UK over the coming days," said its statement on Storm Darcy.

It has also tweeted to show the weather being pushed across Europe. More below tweet.

Easterly winds will draw cold air across all of the UK by the end of the weekend. Strong winds and ⚠️ heavy #snow ⚠️ will affect parts of the southeast, with snow showers across other eastern areas.



Latest warnings https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/eAzl8O2U8r — Met Office (@metoffice) February 6, 2021

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “The UK is in for a notably cold and snowy period over the next week, with very cold air in place over the whole of the UK by Sunday". MORE BELOW TWEET.

Storm #Darcy has been named by the Dutch Met Service, KNMI, and is set to bring strong winds and heavy snow to southeast England late on Saturday and on Sunday, this easing through Monday



⚠️⚠️Met Office warnings are already in force⚠️⚠️



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/X1m4FVlH0q — Met Office (@metoffice) February 5, 2021

Met Éireann says this weather from the East will have an impact in Ireland.

"Our weather is expected to turn progressively colder from early on Sunday 7th February, with the cold spell now looking likely to last well into next week," said a tweet.

Met Éireann has also warned that snow is on the cards this week with a commentary saying there is a risk of 'significant and lasting snow' due to the weather from Russia.

Last February Ireland was battered by Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge, which swept in from the Atlantic. This year Ireland has escaped the worst of a repeat of the Beast from the East conditions which caused Storm Emma in 2018.

Met Éireann has forecast that temperatures will tumble in Ireland from Sunday. Its summary outlook for the days ahead predicts wintry showers, mainly in eastern counties, largely dry elsewhere.

It says with will feeling very cold during the day with low temperatures and a moderate to fresh wind introducing additional wind-chill while frosty and icy nights are expected. MORE BELOW TWEET.

With conditions on the footpaths set to turn icy this week, take extra care when out and about. To avoid slips and falls walk like a penguin when the temperatures fall below freezing. pic.twitter.com/Lluoz1Frwt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2021

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 4pm on Sunday, February 7

Tomorrow, Monday, February 8 will be very cold with bright or sunny spells. Most areas will be dry, but a few wintry showers are possible in the east of the province. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 2 or 3 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Very cold with wintry showers, mainly in eastern counties. Temperatures in low single figures by day. Sharp frost and ice at nights. Risk of more widespread sleet and snow on Thursday.

On Monday night, showers of sleet and snow in the east will become more frequent and push further inland overnight. Very cold with clear spells and lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches under clearing skies. Mainly moderate easterly winds, fresh to strong in the southwest.

Tuesday will continue very cold with further wintry showers of rain, sleet and snow feeding in from the east. They'll mainly affect the eastern half of the country, especially eastern coastal counties with moderate snow accumulations in places. It will be mainly dry further west with just isolated showers. Daytime temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees with fresh easterly winds, strong on southern coasts. Tuesday night will be very cold with lowest temperatures of minus 4 to zero degrees with severe frost and ice causing hazardous conditions. Some further showers of sleet and snow in the east. Winds will ease overnight with fog patches developing.

Wednesday will continue very cold with daytime temperatures only reaching 2 or 3 degrees. There'll be a good deal of dry weather, though some further wintry showers are likely, especially in north Leinster and east Ulster. Wednesday night will be cold and frosty in many areas. Rain, sleet and snow will develop in the southwest overnight.

Some uncertainty on exact details for Thursday and Friday.

Current indications suggest that on Thursday, rain, sleet and snow will move northeastwards over Ireland. It will fall initially as sleet and snow with significant accumulations possible before it turns to rain as milder air moves up from the south. Daytime temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees. On Thursday night, sleet and snow will continue in Ulster and Leinster, while showers of rain will develop in the west and south.

On Friday it looks like there may be further falls of sleet and snow in parts of north Leinster and Ulster, with showers of rain further south. Eventually the milder air will reach northern areas and the weekend will be less cold with a few showers.

Our 10 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/TECkvdP659 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2021

The next storm is Evert. Met Éireann, the KNMI, joined the Met Office in the west Europe storm naming group in 2020.