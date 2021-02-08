Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, February 8, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Daly, Lower Rover, Arigna, Roscommon



Maureen Daly, Lower Rover, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, February 7th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo and surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Mickey-Joe and son T.P., Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Phil, daughters Maresa, Carmel and Joanna, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M. Arigna, on Tuesday morning (February 9th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

J.T. (John Thomas) Higgins, Aughnacloy, Geevagh, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, after a brief illness, borne with courage, dignity and great strength, at home in the care of his devoted family. Pre-deceased by his sister Kathleen, his mother Kathleen and his father John. Survived by his heartbroken wife and forever friend Ann Marie. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his sister Ann Lynch, brothers Joseph & Aidan, mother in law, father in law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. J.T. will lie in repose at home, on Monday & Tuesday the 8th & 9th. House private on Wednesday morning. J.T’s funeral cortège will leave the family home, arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, for Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, 10th February, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. In keeping with the current restrictions and guidelines, J.T’s Funeral will be held in private with his immediate family. Mask wearing and social distancing to be observed, at all times please. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at geevagh.ie Facebook page

Séamus Minogue, Erne Hill, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Séamus Minogue, Erne Hill, Belturbet. Co. Cavan, Saturday 6th February peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Dympna, dear father of Siobhán, Séamus, Gráinne, Rónán & Caoimhe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters in law Bridie, Nuala and Sr. Vera McGrath, sons-in-law Peter, Joe & Keith, daughters-in-law Vivienne & Louise, grand-daughter in law Maddie, grandchildren James, Niall, Suzanne, Domhnall, Seán, Orla, Emer, Aoife, Cillian, Conor, Éile & Diarmuid and great-grandfather to Cian. Séamus' remains will leave his residence on Monday morning at 11.30am where the cortège will travel to the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Belturbet for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterward in Drumalee Cemetery. For those who wish to show their support along the route, you are asked to do so in a socially distant and safe manner. Due to current Government & HSE guidelines, Séamus' Funeral Mass will be private to family only.

Anne (Nan) Fallon (née Murphy), Curraun Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford



Anne (Nan) Fallon (nee Murphy), Curraun, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon Feb 6th 2021, Peacefully at her daughter Doireann and son in law Fergal’s residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael Tom and grandchildren Tom and Maisie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Liam & Ray, daughters Geraldine and Doireann, sons in law Fergal and Cronan, daughter in law Maria, Liam's partner Brenda, Sister in Law Emer Murphy, Grandchildren Niall, Emily, Liam, Norah, Isla and Daithi, Nieces, Nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her daughter Doireann and son in law Fergal’s residence Curraun. House private please. Anne’s funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 8th of Februrary, at 11 o'clock in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. Anne's funeral Mass will be available online web address is: www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry Due to Covid-19 restrictions and with the co-operation of the family, Anne's funeral is private to family. Attendance at the funeral Mass is limited to 10 people. Family Flowers only Donations if desired to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Undertaker Tarmonbarry or any Family Member.

May they all Rest in Peace