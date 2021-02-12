Yellow status wind warning for Leitrim tonight

MET Éireann is warning of strong gale force winds in Leitrim tonight.

The forecaster is predicting strong southeasterly winds tonight, with mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h and gusts to 90 km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding.

The wind warning has also been also issued for counties Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

It is valid from 21:00 on Friday 12/02/2021 to 09:00 on Saturday 13/02/2021.