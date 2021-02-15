Breaking news - Carrick-on-Shannon confirmed as location for vaccination centre

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has today confirmed locations for 37 vaccination centres across Ireland for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme which includes the Primary Care Centre, Carrick-on–Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The 37 centres have been confirmed by the HSE, with at least one in every county. These centres will support the vaccination of the general population in a safe and efficient manner. While currently vaccines are being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres, having self-registered online.

All of the centres vary in size and operating hours and have been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport and parking. The design and layout of the centres also incorporates learnings from the COVID-19 swabbing centres. It is important to note that the centres will be of different sizes and operating hours will be based on vaccine supply and catchment area need.

Other centres include:

Cavan - Kilmore Hotel , Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan;

Donegal - Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Port Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal;

Longford - Longford Slashers GAA, Longford Town;

Roscommon - Abbey Hotel, Galway road, Co Roscommon;

Sligo - Sligo IT Sports Arena, Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Co. Sligo.