Churches offering Ash Wednesday collection service

A number of churches in Leitrim have come up with an unusual approach to the lockdown restrictions for Ash Wednesday.

Several churches are offering parishioners the chance to collect envelopes containing blessed ashes today, Wednesday, February 17 in lieu of the traditional holy day service.

This is to ensure that faithful are still able to take part in Ash Wednesday services, watching the mass online and collecting the ash from their local church.

Not all parishes are following this idea but many parishioners are welcoming the move during the current Level 5 lockdown.