Creative Ireland Leitrim Open Call recognises challenges of Covid 2021

A central theme of Creative Ireland is collaboration in order to facilitate an ecosystem of creativity and to nurture the creative imagination through active engagement with the arts and culture.

Throughout 2020 the Creative Ireland programme proved to be an invaluable means through which groups and individuals across the county developed innovative approaches to how communities could engage with each other in creative ways.

Projects demonstrated how creativity could be a vital lifeline and even an opportunity when faced with unprecedented challenges to try radically new and different things.

There will be two calls for applications for projects this year in Leitrim. Creative Ireland Leitrim Open Call 1 2021 recognizes that we are likely to be experiencing restrictions to movement and contact, to a greater or lesser extent, for the first half of 2021.

As such projects in this call should take this into consideration and outline how they plan to implement their project in those circumstances.

In many instances, projects will be designed specifically to mitigate the isolation felt by different communities, and these applications are very much welcome, particularly where they address communities impacted the most – older people, young people missing the strong social connections with their peers, and communities that were already experiencing isolation because of a variety of physical, social, cultural, economic or geographic reasons, that have become more acute because of Covid-19.

The approach, purpose or subject matter of a project can start from any interest or concern that the applicants share. It can be about the nature of the group itself: being young; being old; being from a particular place. It can be to do with an interest shared by the group for our future; our past; the environment; technology; for how we interact with each other, and how or whether people have the opportunity to express themselves.

Who can apply?

Applications must be developed by a community group, venue or organisation in partnership with individuals with professional expertise in any creative or cultural arena such as visual or performing arts, literature, heritage or other culture and creativity area. A group may approach the professional practitioner with a view to developing a project or visa-versa.

We particularly welcome project proposals that involve groups that have had little or no previous involvement in creative projects for whatever reason; and in such cases we will endeavour to give whatever advice and assistance we can to ensure such projects can achieve the best possible experience for everyone involved.

First time applicants may decide to apply initially to research an idea for a project, rather than commit to a longer, more involved and complex process. In these instances, the Creative Ireland programme can cover the costs of doing that, particularly the costs of professional practitioners to work with groups.



Here to help

If you have an idea for a project or need assistance or further information just to get started, please contact Alice Dixon, Creative Ireland Project Manager, on creativeleitrim@gmail.com or contact Leitrim County Council on 071 96 21694.

Full guidelines and application forms are available on the following LINK

Completed application forms must be marked ‘Creative Leitrim Open Call 1 2021’ and returned before midnight on Friday, March 5 by email using the file transfer platform www.wetransfer.

com to leitrimartsoffice@gmail.com

or by post to Leitrim County Council, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on -hannon, Co. Leitrim.