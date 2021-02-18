Book Academy for children in Leitrim libraries

As part of the Ireland Reads campaign, where everybody is being encouraged to ‘Squeeze In A Read’ during the month of February, Leitrim Library Service is offering a unique book recommendation service for children.

Children are invited to join the library’s ‘Book Academy’ where they will have the opportunity, together with a parent/guardian, to book an online session with a librarian who will chat to them about what books they might like to try based on their favourite authors, books, hobbies and areas of interest.

The initiative is designed to help children and their parents/guardians to discover and enjoy new authors and titles based on their reading preferences.

Reading can help us all to feel connected, even while we all stay home and library buildings are closed.

Library members are reminded that they can still access a range of audiobooks books for both adults and children on the free online BorrowBox service.

For further details regarding how your child can join the library’s ‘Book Academy’ please email leitrimlibrary@leitrimcoco. ie or call 071-9645582 and find out how this amazing book consultation service works.

Further information regarding the Ireland Reads campaign can be found at www.irelandreads.ie