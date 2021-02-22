Vaccinations at Carrick Medical Centre to begin this Saturday

The rolllout of vaccinations will begin at the Carrick Medical Centre this Saturday.

In a statment issued to the Leitrim Observer doctors at the Centre said “Carrick Medical Centre are delighted to be commencing the rollout of Covid vaccines to their patients with the first clinic happening this coming Saturday, February 27 for those patients of ours aged over 85 years old.

“We are teaming up with Dr Padraic Fallon and his patients will also be vaccinated in this clinic which will be held in Carrick Medical Centre's new premises in the new Carrick On Shannon Primary Care Centre, behind the Landmark Hotel.

“As we will be issued with the Pfizer Biontech vaccine, house calls will not be possible at this time to receive the vaccine.

“This is because this vaccine has very particular storage requirements and cannot be moved from the Medical Centre once delivered here.

“We are taking the names of all those who require a house call and the HSE advise us that they will be vaccinated with a different vaccine at a later stage of the programme. We expect further information on this soon.

“Booking for this clinic is straightforward - a lot of people have already used our online booking link which is available on our website www.carrickmedicalcentre.com - just click the link and book an appointment at a time of your choosing.

“If making a booking online is not possible for you please ring us on 0719620091.

“We will try and make contact with those haven't booked yet during the week and we will also be drawing up a reserve list of some 80-84 year olds to go on a reserve list for Saturday - they will be called on if some people have to cancel at short notice.

“We intend to vaccinate the remainder of the 80-84s at another clinic 2 weeks after the 85+ clinic - we are not yet taking bookings for that clinic, but will do so next week."