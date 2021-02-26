Covid vaccines at Carrick Medical Centre update

Carrick Medical Centre will begin their vaccinations tomorrow, Saturday and have updated what the situation is going forward.

In relation to those looking to book through their website a medical spokesperson told the www.leitrimobserver.ie "We have now taken down the booking link for the over 85s clinic for Saturday 27/2/21 as it is full. We will be running another clinic in 2 weeks time for the over 80s, with each another clinic every 2 weeks based on age cohorts ( 85+,80-85, etc down to 70-75).

"Our plan is to open bookings online 2 weeks in advance of any of the pending series of clinics - for the first week of each 2 week period we will take online bookings only. So for the clinic in 2 weeks time, we will put up a new link next week.

"In the second week, we will take phone bookings and text out the link to everyone in the practice who is in the relevant age category (if they wish to book themselves in) and then in the few days before the clinic, we will ring those who have not contacted us.

"We feel we have to do it this way as the numbers are bordering on overwhelming. One of our vaccine clinics in 4 weeks time we project will have close to 600 people to be vaccinated in a day and a half.

"We are expecting to have more than enough vaccines for each age group. We will be giving the vaccines strictly per the HSE advice of targetting one age cohort at at time. "