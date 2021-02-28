McDonalds to submit planning for Carrick-on-Shannon restaurant

McDonalds is to apply to Leitrim County Council this coming week for permission to develop a drive-thru restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The hugely popular fast food giant is to seek permission for the restaurant, including drive-thru, signage, parking and ancillary works at Rosebank Retail Park on the plot of land in front of Tesco and adjacent to the N4.

It is understood there will be no filling station development on the site which had been mooted previously.