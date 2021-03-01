Woman (105) who lived through the Spanish Flu pandemic gets Covid-19 vaccination

A 105-year-old Donegal woman - who survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 - has received her Covid-19 vaccination.

One of the oldest people on the island of Ireland to get the jab, Ruby Druce was born in Castlefin, close to the Donegal/Tyrone border, in 1915.

Ulster Television's Gareth Wilkinson reported on her vaccination for ITV.

She said that she was "a wee bit nervous" about getting the vaccination, but is looking forward to life getting back to normal.

For the full UTV report see: HERE