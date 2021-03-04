Major funding for Sheemore and Rossinver walk and cycle trails

Leitrim County Council has today secured funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development under round 2 of the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme.

Two applications to develop amenities at Rossinver and Leitrim Village were successful in securing funding when the scheme was announced by Minister Heather Humphries earlier today.

The Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways.

In announcing the funding today Minister Heather Humphreys said: “The value we place on our outdoor amenities, and the contribution which they make to our physical and mental wellbeing, has never been more appreciated than during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can also expect our outdoor recreation facilities to play an important part in supporting Ireland’s social and economic recovery as restrictions on movements are relaxed and the tourism sector re-opens. “

Leitrim has been successful in being awarded funding of €149,400 for the Development of the Sheemore Walk and Cycle Trail, which will see the development of an attractive and safe trail for walkers and cyclists from Leitrim village to the historical and scenic Sheemore Hill.

Funding of €180,180 has also been secured to enhance the existing trails at Fowley’s Falls in Rossinver, providing over 3kms of sectional walks catering for users of varied abilities. The project will provide car parking and a path to link the falls to the nearby and renowned Rossinver Organic Centre.

In welcoming the funding Cllr Mary Bohan said: “The funding announced today for Leitrim by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme will strengthen and further enhance the wonderful outdoor amenities and attractions that are on offer in our county.

“These projects will be of significant benefit to the communities of Rossinver and Leitrim Village and will provide amenities that will attract and can be enjoyed by the people who live and work in our county and visitors to these areas. The development of these amenities will add to the overall suite of outdoor amenities available for walkers and cyclists in Leitrim which will make our county an ideal destination for visitors that enjoy these pursuits.”

Minister of State Frank Feighan said, “We have witnessed thousands of people out walking and cycling especially over the last 6 months during the pandemic, it is good for people’s mental health to exercise regularly and with more local facilities available to residents in Sligo and Leitrim we will encourage people to get out there and get walking or cycling with their families.”