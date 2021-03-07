Driver was five times the legal limit

Judge Kevin Kilrane told a man who was detected five times over the legal limit that it was “a shocking reading.”

Saulius Lituinas, 14 Maigh Glas, Lis Cara, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath on November 16, 2020 at Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon. The reading was 104mcgs alcohol per 100mls breath. The permitted reading is 22mcgs.

The 41-year-old father of four was asked for an explanation to which he replied, “A bad day, a very bad day.”

Judge Kilrane convicted and fined him €300, allowing him six months to pay, and disqualified him from driving for three years.

He told Mr Lituinas he could apply to remove the disqualification after two years but warned that any alcohol conviction in the meantime would tell against him in respect of any such application.