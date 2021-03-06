Notable decrease in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded no new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 5.

The county has recorded just 26 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 81.1 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the sixth lowest in the country.

However figures tonight show Longford has the highest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 7 new cases with an incidence rate of 130 and 99 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - no new cases, an incidence rate of 172.1 and 274 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 106.9 and 69 cases.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 74.5, the fifth lowest in the country and 49 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 8 new cases recorded today an incidence rate of 379.2, the highest in the country and a total of 155 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence rate is 78.4 with the 5-day moving average standing at 488.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 1;

Cavan - 5;

Donegal - 9;

Roscommon - 3;

Sligo - 3;

Longford - 13.