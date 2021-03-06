A must watch: A Garda speeding checkpoint and court with a difference as kids take centre stage and Daniel O'Donnell makes an appearance too!
Big credit to gardaí in Donegal for wonderful video that was introduced by RTE's Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Gardaí in Donegal have posted online a wonderful clip that will bring a smile to many in these challenging times. The facebook posting read: "Bunbeg Gardaí (Milford District) accompanied by honorary Garda Rory Mc Devitt conducted a checkpoint this week and detected a motorist who was speeding! A summons was served and a Court case followed. You may see a few familiar faces in the clip! Enjoy!"
A special thank you to Garda Rory and his brother Lorcáin and to all who took part for their great work in the making of the clip for #SNaG21 An Garda Síochána Little Blue Heroes
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on