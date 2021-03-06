A must watch: A Garda speeding checkpoint and court with a difference as kids take centre stage and Daniel O'Donnell makes an appearance too!

Gardaí in Donegal have posted online a wonderful clip that will bring a smile to many in these challenging times. The facebook posting read: "Bunbeg Gardaí (Milford District) accompanied by honorary Garda Rory Mc Devitt conducted a checkpoint this week and detected a motorist who was speeding! A summons was served and a Court case followed. You may see a few familiar faces in the clip! Enjoy!"

A special thank you to Garda Rory and his brother Lorcáin and to all who took part for their great work in the making of the clip for #SNaG21 An Garda Síochána Little Blue Heroes