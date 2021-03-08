Man dies following accident in Strokestown

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N5 at Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co Roscommon which occurred at approximately 9:30am this morning, Monday 8th March 2021.

One male, aged in his 30s, was fatally injured when his car collided with a lorry. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the Roscommon mortuary, where a post mortem will take place. The lorry driver, a man in his late 40s, was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision are currently at scene and the road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them, including anyone who was driving in the area between 9:00am and 9:45am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Strokestown Garda Station on 071 963 3002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.