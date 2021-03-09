Leitrim man appears at special court sitting

A Ballinamore man charged with a number of offences appeared at a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last Sunday.

Timothy Doyle, Unshinagh, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim was arrested and charged with offences which occurred the previous day.

Mr Doyle is charged with the production of an article and two counts of criminal damage of a car in the course of a dispute at Drumcoura City, Derrygoan, Ballinamore on Saturday, March 6.

Mr Doyle is also charged with possession of a controlled drug (cannabis) for sale or supply, and with the possession of cannabis herb at Unshinagh, Ballinamore on the same date.

It is understood the Gardai are awaiting instructions from the DPP and further charges could be brought.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded Mr Doyle on continuing bail to Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on May 28 with strict conditions imposed that he is not allowed to drive in the meantime, is to have no contact with the victims and has to remain 5km from the victim's house.