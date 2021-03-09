Gardaí arrest second man in relation to PUP fraud scheme worth €187,000

Gardai have arrested a second man in relation to an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent claiming of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) assisted by GNECB personnel arrested the 35-year-old man in the Midleton area of Cork today, having previously arrested a man in his 40s back in December 2020 as part of the investigation.

The man is currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 and he can be detained for up to seven days.

In June last year, An Garda Síochána issued a warning to the public in relation to a phishing email purporting to be from Courts Service where individuals were told they had been selected for jury service.

To date, 73 people have been identified as having had their details fraudulently obtained in order to claim the payment. All 73, received an email under the pretence that it was from the Courts Service Ireland looking for them to do Jury duty.

This email sought personal information, which included their PPSN, name, address, date of birth and mother’s maiden name.

These details were then used to apply online and claim the Covid payment of €350 per person, weekly, with an estimated €187,000 paid out in relation to the 73 people.