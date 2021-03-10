Events to mark 100th anniversary of Selton Hill ambush in Leitrim

This Thursday, March 11 marks the 100th anniversary of the Selton Hill Ambush. This was one of the most significant events in the War of Independence in Leitrim and resulted in the largest loss of life on the IRA side in Leitrim during the war.



The monument at Selton has been repaired and upgraded with the support of Leitrim County Council.

The Selton Hill Centenary Committee has organised a number of events to mark this anniversary.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions events will be pre-recorded or streamed and available to view at www.seltonhill.com

On Thursday, March 11 Fr Liam Kelly will celebrate mass from St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin at 8pm. Streaming will begin at 7:50pm.

The launch of a recently published book on the events surrounding the Selton Hill Ambush by local historian Padraig Leydon will also be streamed via the website on Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

On Sunday evening, March 14 a Centenary production will be streamed on the website at 7pm.

Commemoration events for this production include a wreath laying ceremony along with the raising of the flag. Historians will also provide detail and perspective on the events of 100 years ago.

Other lectures and resources will be made available on the website.

See www.seltonhill.com for more