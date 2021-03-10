Government issue 'Update on COVID-19 vaccine deliveries'

The Government has this evening confirmed that, as of March 7, 525,768 vaccine doses have been administered to residents and staff at long-term residential care facilities, to frontline healthcare workers and to people aged over 70 years.

According to this evening's statement "Ireland’s programme is only limited by supply" and "the rollout plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events, such as changes to supplies from manufacturers. Certain manufacturers have guided on maintaining a buffer of vaccines in order to ensure the availability of a second dose."

As it stands 95% of available vaccines are being administered within seven days of arrival in the country. While the statment also confirmed that Ireland has contracts in place for more than 18 million vaccine doses, sufficient to fully vaccinate 10 million people, however this is all "subject to regulatory approvals and manufacturers’ delivery commitments being achieved"

On a final note, "The Taskforce and the Department have been alerted to various offers around the procurement of vaccines outside of the Advance Purchase Agreements, from non-government suppliers. These mainly relate to Astra Zeneca, and the company has confirmed it is focused on global commitments to governments and international health organisations. It has advised the Department of Health that there is currently no private sector supply, sale or distribution of its vaccine. It has cautioned that if someone offers private vaccines, they are likely to be counterfeit"

As of this evening, the Limerick Leader have been in contact with the HSE in relation to the exact figure of vaccines administered in Limerick. We are awaiting a response.